Bassi Pathana (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bassi Pathana (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats.

The Bassi Pathana (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Gurpreet Singh. The Bassi Pathana (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Bassi Pathana (sc) Election Result 2017

bassi pathana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurpreet Singh INC 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 78,74,275 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 2,10,879 ~ 2 Lacs+ Darbara Singh Guru SAD 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 4,45,22,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,67,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Dharam Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 8,48,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdeep Singh IND 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Harnek Singh Diwana IND 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjinder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 22,86,824 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 43,44,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Samunder Singh Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 86,65,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 6,16,620 ~ 6 Lacs+ Santokh Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 14,70,197 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bassi Pathana Sc candidate of from Nirmal Singh Punjab. Bassi Pathana (sc) Election Result 2012

bassi pathana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nirmal Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 2,47,48,199 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,58,075 ~ 12 Lacs+ Amarnath Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 6,55,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dharam Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 7,90,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harbans Kaur Dullo INC 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 4,20,00,200 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 15,55,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Kuldeep Singh IND 1 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Pal PPOP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 66,74,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

