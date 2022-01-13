‘Baseless rumours, merger of LIP and BJP not possible’, says Simarjeet Singh Bains

Simarjeet Singh Bains, two-time MLA from Atam Nagar (Ludhiana) and president of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains, two-time MLA from Ludhiana South, are all set to contest Punjab assembly polls, in the shadow of an alleged rape case filed against the former. Simarjit Singh Bains, who was once a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader, parted ways with SAD on bitter terms and had formed their own party LIP ahead of assembly polls in 2017. He tells Divya Goyal Gopal why a merger with BJP is never a possibility.

There are talks of Bains brothers joining BJP ahead of Punjab polls. Is it true?

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) is a well-established party in Punjab and its merger with BJP or any other party is never a possibility. Neither we will merge LIP with any party nor we will join BJP. Baseless rumors are being spread. Some electronic channels have been spreading fake news of I and my brother joining BJP which is completely false.

So are you also denying alliance with any party for Punjab polls ?

No, we are open to an alliance with any party except Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which will put Punjab and its future on priority. We will be pondering over it in our core committee meeting today (Thursday). We will be deciding on our alliance partner based on that party’s roadmap for Punjab, its issues and most importantly, the debt on the state and farmers. LIP was the first party to speak against farm ordinances which became a nationwide agitation later. We were the first to take cycle yatra against farm ordinances and FIRs were also registered against us.

So are you open to an alliance with BJP?

Yes, we are open to an alliance with all parties except SAD. The issue against BJP in Punjab were three black farm laws and they are gone now. Even PM Narendra Modi has apologized for them and now we have to think ahead and for the future of families of those farmers who lost their lives in the agitation. If one regrets his/her mistake and even apologizes for it, then there shouldn’t be an issue in moving ahead but we are only talking of an alliance and not any merger or joining BJP.

You are in touch with which parties for possible alliance?

Our talks are ongoing with all parties except SAD. Be it AAP, Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukta Samaj Morcha and all others but we are yet to finalise the alliance with any of them. Our core committee will take a call on it.

LIP had contested 2017 polls in alliance with AAP but the deal with broken after Kejriwal apologised to Majithia. Are you ready for an alliance with AAP again?

If we get on one platform with AAP again, our conditions will be the same as in 2017. They have to explain that why Kejriwal apologized to Majithia over drug remark. Before their fresh guarantees, they will have to tell that what happened to those promises they made with people in 2017 including Punjab’s water rights, drugs and Punjab roadways buses not being allowed to run at Delhi airport. Before the guarantees being announced by Kejriwal, someone has to take AAP’s guarantee.

How do you think the rape case filed against you in the court can affect poll results?

The rape case against filed against me is based on a bundle of lies. These people who have filed this against me, one day will stand at the public chowks (roundabouts) and apologize when I will be acquitted by the court. It is all vendetta politics. I and my brother both will contest polls from our respective seats this time too.