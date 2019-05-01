Decade after TMC wrested CPM bastion, BJP throws challenge by fielding ex-Trinamool MLA

Even as veteran Trinamool Congress leader and former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi aims for a third term from Barrackpore, the BJP has thrown a challenge by fielding former TMC leader Arjun Singh, a four-time MLA from the area.

Located about 25 km from Kolkata, Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency is an industrial belt on the eastern bank of the Hooghly. Trivedi, a trained pilot and MBA from the US, first won the seat in 2009, wresting it from the CPM which had won Barrackpore nine times since 1951.

The political equations changed with the TMC’s Singh, a trade unionist, joining the BJP in March. A Hindi-speaking local strongman, Singh is the MLA from Bhatpara under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, which has a sizeable population of Hindi-speaking settlers from other states.

“Trivedi is a good Parliamentarian, who ended the CPM’s hold on Barrackpore. While the TMC remains strong in the area, the BJP has gained strength. The fight will be interesting,” said Mintu Biswas, a local voter.

Trivedi claimed that Singh’s defection would not have any impact on his poll prospects. “Considering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the work done, there is no fight. People are happy. I have done my work very sincerely. People have confidence in Banerjee. People don’t want mafia here. Singh is a fish in a pond that he poisoned, now the pond is being purified,” he said.

Singh had been at loggerheads with Trivedi, and had told the TMC chief that re-nominating Trivedi from Barrackpore would affect the party in the election. But Banerjee gave the ticket to Trivedi.

After Arjun joined the BJP, several TMC party offices were repainted and made BJP offices, indicating the BJP’s focus in the area even as it seeks to make inroads into West Bengal.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bhatpara, and blamed the TMC for the closure of jute industries. “First the Left Front and now Didi’s atrocities have put the locks on jute factories of the area. Hooliganism in trade unions and syndicates have forced the jute industries to close down,” he said.

“People in my area are pro-BJP. They have seen me working throughout the year, unlike TMC leaders who are seen only during poll season… This isn’t the panchayat election, people will vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha election,” said Singh. “I have always been there for Barrackpore’s residents, and they treat me as a son of the soil.”

As for the campaign plank, the TMC has been focusing on development during its tenure, while the BJP is trying to woo Hindi voters.

More than half the voters in Barrackpore are from the working class. About 40 per cent are Hindi-speaking settlers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Muslims comprise 17 per cent. The constituency has also been in the news for communal riots in the last few years.

“The BJP is expected to give a tough challenge to the TMC and is banking on Hindi-speaking voters. Singh does not have a good image but his network is strong in some areas,” said local resident Mintu Biswas.

Ram Chandra Shaw, a shop owner and a teacher, said, “Trivedi has the support of state machinery, but Singh is locally available, he was the middleman between the TMC and common people…”