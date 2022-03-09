Barnala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barnala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Barnala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Haher. The Barnala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

barnala Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurmeet Singh Haher AAP 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 43,17,013 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 6,25,723 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gurkimat Singh AITC 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 65,89,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaspal Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 21,92,800 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kewal Singh Dhillon INC 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 89,14,18,624 ~ 89 Crore+ / Rs 11,56,13,463 ~ 11 Crore+ Mahinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 30,26,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Kaur BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 65,92,825 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 13,13,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Inqalab Vikas Dal 1 5th Pass 43 Rs 1,21,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Simranjit Singh Mann Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 Graduate 71 Rs 19,03,04,531 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Surinder Pal Singh SAD 0 Graduate 62 Rs 18,98,95,573 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 5,28,235 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Barnala candidate of from Kewal Singh Dhillon Punjab. Barnala Election Result 2012

barnala Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kewal Singh Dhillon INC 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 78,51,58,028 ~ 78 Crore+ / Rs 21,85,92,382 ~ 21 Crore+ Amir Singh IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 2,71,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 7,43,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Lohgarh PPOP 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 1,26,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Malkiat Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 51,32,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkiat Singh Keetu SAD 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 3,44,60,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Kaur BSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 35,01,456 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 36,690 ~ 36 Thou+ Raj Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 12,40,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Singh Sanghera SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 24,90,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sewa Singh IND 0 Illiterate 71 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhi Kaur LJP 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

