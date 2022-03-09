Barkhera (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barkhera (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Barkhera Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kishan Lal Rajpoot. The Barkhera seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Barkhera ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

barkhera Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashish Gupta AAP 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 11,74,838 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 6,12,300 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 29,000 ~ 29 Thou+ Harpreet Pal Singh INC 8 Graduate 37 Rs 22,97,638 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Hemraj Verma SP 7 Graduate 46 Rs 1,79,98,139 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,06,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Jaydrath Alias Pravaktanand BJP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 19,76,902 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 17,82,645 ~ 17 Lacs+ Kishan Lal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 28,91,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Swaroop BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 38,40,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ram Kumar Sabka Dal United 0 Literate 61 Rs 1,32,43,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,58,700 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sarvesh Muni Pathriya Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Barkhera candidate of from Kishan Lal Rajpoot Uttar Pradesh. Barkhera Election Result 2017

barkhera Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kishan Lal Rajpoot BJP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 15,88,332 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aashif Beg IND 0 Not Given 62 Rs 13,30,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemraj Verma SP 1 Graduate 41 Rs 1,02,59,859 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,98,092 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jaidrath Urf Prabaktanand RLD 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 3,16,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keerat Prasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 34,96,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishan Lal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 4,11,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayan Lal IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 42,43,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Niranjan Singh Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 78,28,727 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Swaroop Manav Kranti Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,08,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santram Verma IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 1,09,92,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sarbaz Ahmad Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 25,66,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Shailendra Singh Gangwar BSP 3 Post Graduate 43 Rs 3,84,07,753 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,31,28,205 ~ 1 Crore+ Surya Prakash IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,08,44,931 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Barkhera candidate of from Hemraj Verma Uttar Pradesh. Barkhera Election Result 2012

barkhera Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hemraj Verma SP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 48,74,559 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 4,25,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Afroz Alam CPI(ML)(L) 6 Post Graduate 31 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Saxena JD(U) 0 Graduate 38 Rs 3,45,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arshad Khan BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,01,48,595 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,07,795 ~ 29 Lacs+ Harish Chandra LJP 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 61,903 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaidrath Alias Prawaktanand BJP 1 5th Pass 38 Rs 7,33,331 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayendra Pal Verma RNP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 5,59,544 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Joginder Singh INC 1 Graduate 62 Rs 3,15,25,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Lata Rastogi IND 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 16,68,200 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mannu Kashyap LD 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,20,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munesh Singh AIFB 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 9,37,230 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Pal BSRD 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 6,38,383 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prashant Mandal GMM 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Naresh JKP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 88,54,956 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 30,19,855 ~ 30 Lacs+ Ram Singh RPD 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 48,63,433 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Varma PECP 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 51,94,922 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 14,455 ~ 14 Thou+ Ravindra Nath Rai RLM 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 49,70,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shakil Ahmad Noori NLP 2 Post Graduate 41 Rs 73,15,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shankar Lal Verma IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 22,65,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sita Ram RSBP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 17,27,557 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Taranveer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 35,98,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ V.m. Singh AITC 10 Graduate 53 Rs 6,31,95,92,285 ~ 631 Crore+ / Rs 41,54,241 ~ 41 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Barkhera Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Barkhera Assembly is also given here..