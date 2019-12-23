Barkatha (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barkatha Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Barkatha Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Barkatha (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

barkatha Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar Yadav S/O Chitranjan Yadav IND 0 Graduate 35 One Crore+ / Forty-One Lakh+ Amit Kumar Yadav S/O Rajdev Yadav IND 0 5th Pass 25 Nineteen Lakh+ / 0 Anil Ray IND 0 8th Pass 47 Two Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Ashok Kumar Baliraja Party 0 10th Pass 51 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Bateshwar Prasad Mehta JVM(P) 2 Graduate 61 One Crore+ / 0 Diganbar Kumar Mehta CPI 2 10th Pass 57 One Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Gautam Kumar IND 3 Graduate 30 Five Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Janki Prasad Yadav BJP 2 Post Graduate 56 Seventy-Six Lakh+ / 0 Mahesh Kumar Yadav AAP 1 Graduate 32 Seven Lakh+ / Ten Lakh+ Md Ibrahim CPI(ML)(L) 1 10th Pass 35 Eleven Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Mohammad Asraf Ansari All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 47 One Crore+ / 0 Mohammad Khalid Khalil RJD 3 Graduate 41 Five Crore+ / One Crore+ Om Prakash Mehta IND 0 Doctorate 35 Two Lakh+ / 0 Pradeep Kumar Mehta AJSU Party 4 12th Pass 46 Three Crore+ / Twelve Lakh+ Ram Prasad IND 0 Literate 49 Thirty-Six Thousand+ / Fifty Thousand+ Ramchandra Prasad IND 0 Graduate 54 Fifty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Sanjay Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 33 Thirteen Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Sukhdeo Yadav IND 0 Graduate Professional 58 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Tuklal Nayak BSP 0 Post Graduate 58 Twenty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Vinod Kumar Mehta IND 0 Doctorate 34 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / Forty-Eight Thousand+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

