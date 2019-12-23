Barkagaon (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barkagaon Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Barkagaon Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Barkagaon (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

barkagaon Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amba Prasad INC 1 Graduate Professional 31 Four Lakh+ / 0 Anju Devi IND 0 8th Pass 28 Three Lakh+ / Twenty Thousand+ Arbind Kumar Ojha IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 One Crore+ / 0 Baljit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 39 Six Lakh+ / 0 Bhuneshwar Pramanik Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Doctorate 66 Two Lakh+ / 0 Bittu Kumar Singh Jharkhand Party 0 10th Pass 31 Forty-Six Thousand+ / 0 Darshan Ganjhu IND 1 10th Pass 49 Thirty-Three Lakh+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Dashrath Soni IND 0 Literate 64 Twenty-One Lakh+ / 0 Deepak Kumar Das Peoples Party of India(secular) 1 Graduate 40 Ten Lakh+ / Eleven Thousand+ Durga Charan Prasad JVM(P) 3 12th Pass 45 Seventy-Three Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Geeta Devi Jharkhand Party (Secular) 0 12th Pass 40 Thirteen Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Loknath Mahto BJP 0 12th Pass 74 Four Crore+ / Seventy-Nine Thousand+ Mithilesh Kumar Dangi CPI 3 Doctorate 52 One Crore+ / 0 Prabhu Oraon IND 0 10th Pass 42 Five Lakh+ / Seventy Thousand+ Pritam Singh All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 40 Sixty-Five Lakh+ / Seventy Lakh+ Roshan Lal Choudhary AJSU Party 3 Graduate 54 One Crore+ / Nine Lakh+ Salma Khatoon AITC 0 Graduate Professional 31 Ten Lakh+ / 0 Saryu Munda CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 40 Forty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Sunil Kumar Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 Graduate 43 Seven Lakh+ / Eighteen Lakh+ Suraj Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 31 Forty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Suresh Mahto IND 0 10th Pass 32 Eighty-Nine Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Vijay Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate 39 Three Lakh+ / 0 Vinod Kumar Rana JD(U) 0 8th Pass 37 Ten Crore+ / Twenty-Two Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

