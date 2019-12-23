Barhi (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barhi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Barhi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Barhi (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

barhi Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arbind Kumar JVM(P) 1 Graduate Professional 27 Forty Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Basudew Paswan IND 2 12th Pass 48 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Bipin Kumar Sinha IND 0 Graduate 47 Seventy-Five Lakh+ / 0 Chhathi Devi Rashtriya Mahila Party 0 Graduate 41 Fifty-Four Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Digamber Bhuiya Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 2 8th Pass 47 Eight Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Manoj Kumar Paswan IND 0 10th Pass 36 Seventeen Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Manoj Kumar Yadav BJP 0 Graduate 63 Four Crore+ / Thirty-Two Lakh+ Md. Jamal Uddin BSP 0 Post Graduate 33 Thirty-Eight Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Mo. Seraj IND 0 10th Pass 43 Twelve Lakh+ / Ten Thousand+ Rajeev Ranjan AITC 0 12th Pass 36 Five Lakh+ / 0 Ramanuj Kumar CPI 6 Graduate Professional 37 One Crore+ / 0 Sanjay Kumar Mehta AAP 0 Post Graduate 26 Twelve Thousand+ / 0 Shiv Kumar Ram Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 62 Forty-Seven Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Umashankar Akela INC 5 Graduate 61 Fifty Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

