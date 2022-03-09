scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Barhapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barhapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Barhapur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Barhapur |
March 9, 2022 7:59:12 pm
Barhapur Election Result, Barhapur Election Result 2022, Barhapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Barhapur Election Results 2022

Barhapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Barhapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sushant Kumar. The Barhapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Barhapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

barhapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ahasan Ali INC 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,04,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,87,000 ~ 17 Lacs+
Anil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 2,13,10,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandrapal Loktanter Suraksha Party 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hirdesh Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 84,76,841 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ijahar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Literate 56 Rs 1,12,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,57,500 ~ 11 Lacs+
Kapil Kumar SP 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,90,22,724 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Khoob Singh Pichhra Samaj Party 0 Graduate 58 Rs 84,76,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kunwar Sushant Singh BJP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 6,86,84,579 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mohammed Ghazi BSP 3 8th Pass 46 Rs 8,22,42,080 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 5,40,49,832 ~ 5 Crore+
Mohiuddin Ansari All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 25,92,051 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nirmal Mishra AAP 1 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 2,77,50,800 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Padam Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 50,10,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajiya Bhartiya Jan Samman Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 45,506 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shabnam Naz IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 8,22,42,080 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 5,40,49,832 ~ 5 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Barhapur candidate of from Sushant Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

Barhapur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sushant Kumar
BJP

barhapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sushant Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 5,04,46,361 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 72,75,662 ~ 72 Lacs+
Abid Ansari IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 1,24,04,199 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajay Kumar Gareeb Kranti Part 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 14,62,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Birjesh Peace Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 16,62,166 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandra Shekhar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 21,56,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Fahad Yazdani BSP 2 8th Pass 56 Rs 71,66,244 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gazala Toseef IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,24,04,199 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Husain Ahmad INC 2 Literate 59 Rs 57,60,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Indradev Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,38,48,648 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Jaipal Singh IND 0 Literate 60 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Kulveer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 3,76,65,699 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 32,43,549 ~ 32 Lacs+
Monika Ahlawat IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 53,14,666 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mukul IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 7,71,126 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nihal Singh Bhartiya Harit Party 0 Graduate 70 Rs 44,95,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nimal Mishra IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,82,17,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Radha Saini RLD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 66,39,094 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Rohitash IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 17,48,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sadhana Singh IND 0 Graduate 62 Rs 7,34,68,077 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 17,59,444 ~ 17 Lacs+
Samlesh Saini Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 27,85,467 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shailendra Pratap IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,80,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tahir Husain IND 0 Literate 57 Rs 70,80,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Toda Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 34,26,500 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Barhapur candidate of from Mohd.ghazi Uttar Pradesh.

Barhapur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Mohd.ghazi
BSP

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Barhapur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Barhapur Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement