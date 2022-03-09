Barhapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barhapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Barhapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sushant Kumar. The Barhapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Barhapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Barhapur candidate of from Sushant Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Barhapur Election Result 2017

barhapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sushant Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 5,04,46,361 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 72,75,662 ~ 72 Lacs+ Abid Ansari IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 1,24,04,199 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar Gareeb Kranti Part 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 14,62,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Birjesh Peace Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 16,62,166 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Shekhar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 21,56,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fahad Yazdani BSP 2 8th Pass 56 Rs 71,66,244 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gazala Toseef IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,24,04,199 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Husain Ahmad INC 2 Literate 59 Rs 57,60,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Indradev Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,38,48,648 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jaipal Singh IND 0 Literate 60 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulveer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 3,76,65,699 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 32,43,549 ~ 32 Lacs+ Monika Ahlawat IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 53,14,666 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mukul IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 7,71,126 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nihal Singh Bhartiya Harit Party 0 Graduate 70 Rs 44,95,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nimal Mishra IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,82,17,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Radha Saini RLD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 66,39,094 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rohitash IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 17,48,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sadhana Singh IND 0 Graduate 62 Rs 7,34,68,077 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 17,59,444 ~ 17 Lacs+ Samlesh Saini Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 27,85,467 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Pratap IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,80,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tahir Husain IND 0 Literate 57 Rs 70,80,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Toda Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 34,26,500 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Barhapur candidate of from Mohd.ghazi Uttar Pradesh. Barhapur Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Barhapur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.