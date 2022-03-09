Barhaj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barhaj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Barhaj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Suresh Tiwari. The Barhaj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Barhaj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Barhaj candidate of from Suresh Tiwari Uttar Pradesh. Barhaj Election Result 2017

barhaj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Tiwari BJP 0 8th Pass 76 Rs 11,90,02,462 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bijaishankar Hindustan Janmorcha 2 Post Graduate 58 Rs 7,04,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaturanan Ojha IND 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 35,62,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal Tiwari Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Graduate 26 Rs 6,43,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girendra Pratap Yadav IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 82,48,747 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 8,11,790 ~ 8 Lacs+ Harekrishan Samajwadi Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,54,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash CPI 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 15,43,833 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 5,55,621 ~ 5 Lacs+ Klectar CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 8,01,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ Murli Manohar Jaiswal BSP 2 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 1,73,48,360 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Purnendu Tiwari SP 1 Post Graduate 31 Rs 48,11,067 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rain Manuvadi Party 0 Graduate 31 Rs 4,76,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Yadav Mahakranti Dal 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,34,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh RLD 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 76,05,720 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 1,78,252 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Barhaj candidate of from Prem Prakash Uttar Pradesh. Barhaj Election Result 2012

barhaj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prem Prakash SP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 2,11,39,532 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Pratap RLM 2 12th Pass 41 Rs 56,63,976 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Chandra Shekhar Singh IND 2 12th Pass 35 Rs 10,34,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhruw Dev JD(U) 0 Graduate 53 Rs 32,16,211 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Durga Prasad PECP 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 86,00,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalaktar CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 4,07,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Kashinath CPI 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Markende Urf Guddu Mall NCP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra BJP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 8,18,00,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Ramchandra IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 4,38,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu BSP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 4,61,82,210 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Pandey IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 19,75,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudama SBSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 93,744 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 38,12,340 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 76,475 ~ 76 Thou+ Vijay Shankar Singh Kaushik IND 1 Post Graduate 53 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra INC 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 47,76,995 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 22,59,848 ~ 22 Lacs+ Virendra IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 1,72,170 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

