Barhait (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barhait Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Barhait Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Barhait (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

barhait Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baidhnath Pahadiya BSP 0 8th Pass 31 Eighteen Lakh+ / 0 Barnard Hembrom IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Thirty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Chandu Soren IND 0 10th Pass 57 Forty-Seven Lakh+ / Twenty Thousand+ Gamliyel Hembrom AJSU Party 0 12th Pass 28 Eighteen Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Hemant Soren JMM 2 12th Pass 42 Eight Crore+ / Two Lakh+ Hopna Tudu JVM(P) 0 10th Pass 47 Thirty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Kunal Kant Tudu SHS 0 10th Pass 34 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Lili Hansda IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Mary Nisha Hansdak IND 0 12th Pass 35 Six Lakh+ / 0 Samuel Kumar Maraiya LJP 0 Graduate 30 Five Lakh+ / 0 Sheela Tudu AITC 0 10th Pass 33 Ninety-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Simon Malto BJP 0 10th Pass 50 Thirty-Six Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Barhait Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd