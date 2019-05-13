Bargari set to be epicentre of Congress campaign with Rahul rally

Bargari, a village falling in Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, where the sacrilege of the holy book of Sikhs took place in 2015, is set to be the epicentre of the Congress campaign in Punjab with party president Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address a rally in favour of party candidate Mohd Sadiq there Wednesday.

Advertising

Of four places where Rahul would be campaigning for party in Punjab on Monday and Wednesday, Bargari village has been strategically chosen by the party for a mega rally.

The Congress has been putting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the defensive on the issue of Bargari sacrilege and subsequent police firings in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

The Bargari sacrilege issue is resonating in the state, with Congress leaving no stone unturned to put SAD on the defensive over the issue.

Advertising

While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the main opposition of ruling Congress in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, has suffered a setback due to splintering, Congress faces competition from Akalis here this election.

The Congress has already weaved its narrative carefully around Bargari. After Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing Akalis of sacrilege, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had hit back a few days ago, saying he had prayed that the clan of anyone who did sacrilege should be wiped out, and those who are playing dirty politics over the issue should also face the same fate.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, it is learnt, may campaign for Amarinder’s aide Kewal Singh Dhillon in Sangrur. Earlier, she was scheduled to visit only Bathinda and Gurdaspur on Tuesday.

Sources said she had to go to Shimla Tuesday morning, but may cancel Shimla and instead campaign for Dhillon, who is facing AAP’s sitting MP Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Sources said Priyanka specially wanted to take out a road show in Gurdaspur against BJP pick Sunny Deol as the latter had taken out a road show in her mother Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareilly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.