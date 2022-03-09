Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bareilly Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Arun Kumar. The Bareilly seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bareilly Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Arun Kumar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 13,61,76,941 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,46,09,530 ~ 1 Crore+ Amit Khandelwal Jan Shakti Ekta Party 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 32,55,72,968 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Aqeel Ahmad Khan Peace Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 33,25,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arshad Ali Khan IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,64,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Anees Ahamad Khan BSP 1 Others 59 Rs 5,99,93,300 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 16,17,936 ~ 16 Lacs+ Iqtaidar Uddin RLD 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 24,71,176 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Madhvi Sahu IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 2,69,04,554 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Prakash Agarwal INC 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 11,35,02,407 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,08,98,971 ~ 1 Crore+ Ranjit IND 0 Literate 29 Rs 37,949 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sartaj Alvi AIFB 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 15,28,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Syed Rashid Ali IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 64,55,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarkeshwar Chaturvedi CPI 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 44,68,335 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

