Bareilly Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bareilly Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bareilly Cantt. Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajesh Agarwal. The Bareilly Cantt. seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bareilly cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adarsh Kumar Gupta IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 36,04,536 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Anil Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 97,75,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 8,19,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Chandra Bhoj Pathak IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 3,09,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Krishna Pal IND 2 12th Pass 50 Rs 18,18,315 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Nafees IND 0 8th Pass 66 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Islam Ansari INC 0 Literate 54 Rs 3,36,56,174 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahees Miya VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 0 Literate 67 Rs 15,55,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gopal Kashyap SHS 0 Graduate 43 Rs 18,38,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Agarwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 23,53,04,806 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 2,03,65,040 ~ 2 Crore+ Shahnaz Begum Peace Party 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 10,48,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivri Nagvanshi AAP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 23,60,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 12,83,916 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Supriya Aron SP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,57,30,49,919 ~ 157 Crore+ / Rs 57,64,873 ~ 57 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar Gautam Jan Shakti Ekta Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 89,34,500 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishnu Mourya Jan Seva Sahayak Party 0 Literate 31 Rs 6,12,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

bareilly cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Agarwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 73 Rs 3,48,78,384 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Saxena RLD 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 10,41,96,503 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 3,85,19,567 ~ 3 Crore+ Jai Prakash Saxena Pragatisheel Lok Manch 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 8,77,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kamal Kishor Balmeeki IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,03,54,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,93,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Manjeet Singh Ittehad-E-Millait Council 0 Literate 39 Rs 41,76,508 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 45,79,310 ~ 45 Lacs+ Mujahid Hassan Khan INC 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 65,46,907 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Priyanka Khandelwal Jan Shakti Ekta Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 32,55,72,968 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rabiya Akhtar Peace Party 1 Literate 38 Rs 79,56,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad Gupta BSP 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,71,27,694 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 71,88,220 ~ 71 Lacs+ Susheel Kumar Gautam Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 18,65,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar SHS 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bareilly cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Agarwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 73 Rs 3,48,78,384 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

