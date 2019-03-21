Bardoli: Two BJP ministers compete to get their candidate chosen

Two cabinet ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Surat are competing to get candidates that they support to be selected as the party’s nominee for the Bardoli Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections.

Advertising

Minister Ganpat Vasava is backing his nephew Ritesh Vasava, while his cabinet colleague Ishwar Parmar supports the sitting BJP MP Prabhu Vasava.

On Tuesday when members of the state parliamentary board committee held discussions to decide on the probable candidates for Bardoli, both Ganpat and Ishwar were present. Surat district BJP president Dilip Sinh Rathod also supported Ritesh Vasava while leaders of the sugar cooperative society and other sugar sector bodies were present in support of Prabhu Vasava.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Parmar, who is minister for social justice and empowerment, enumerated the reasons for nominating Prabhu Vasava once more. “There is no reason for not repeating Prabhu Vasava from Bardoli seat, said Parmar. “The cooperative sector in Surat district which is strongest are in his support.”

Click here for election stories

Parmar said the sitting MP had a clean image too. “During the past five-year term of Prabhu Vasava, we have not come across any complaint against him,” he said. “He is not involved in any controversy and has a clean image.”

The names of both Prabhu and Ritesh have been sent to the Delhi high command for a final decision. Parmar said no matter whom the high command picked for the seat, they would work to ensure that the candidate wins.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the anger between the Ganpat Vasava and Ishwar Parmar, who backs Prabhu Vasava, was palpable, said party leaders who attended the meeting. Though relations between Ganpat Vasava and Prabhu Vasava are hostile now, it was Ganpat who in 2014 brought Prabhu to the BJP. Prabhu Vasava was then a Congress MLA from Mandvi Assembly constituency.

Ganpat had also been instrumental in getting the BJP’s Lok Sabha ticket assigned to Prabhu in the 2014 polls. Prabhu Vasava won the elections defeating sitting Congress MP Tushar Chaudhry in the 2014 parliamentary elections.

Ganpat and Prabhu are said to have fallen out after the elections during the time that Anandiben Patel was chief minister of Gujarat. Later, during the 2017 Assembly elections, Ganpat objected to the BJP having given a ticket to Ishwar Parmar from Bardoli Assembly seat in Surat district, who had been backed by Prabhu Vasava. Parmar emerged victorious and went on to become a cabinet minister.

Apart from the sitting MP Prabhu Vasava and Ritesh Vasava who is Sumul Dairy vice-chairman, the other probable candidates for the Bardoli seat include Hemlata Mahesh Vasava, wife of the BJP general secretary of Surat district; Jayram Gamit, Tapi district BJP President; Sanjay Gamit, former Congress MP Chhotubhai Gamit’s son; Devendra Chaudhary, Vice-president of Bardoli Taluka Panchayat; and Laxmi Halpati, Leader of Surat district BJP Mahila Morcha.