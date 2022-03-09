Baraut (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Baraut (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Baraut Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik. The Baraut seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Baraut ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

baraut Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ankit Sharma BSP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,72,39,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaiveer RLD 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,36,42,734 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Pal Malik BJP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 9,75,99,474 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 3,61,49,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Rahul Kumar INC 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 6,70,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 4,43,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Renu Bala IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,36,42,734 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir AAP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 95,07,350 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Baraut candidate of from Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik Uttar Pradesh. Baraut Election Result 2017

baraut Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik BJP 1 10th Pass 56 Rs 11,93,73,055 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,58,43,747 ~ 1 Crore+ Anish Ittehad-E-Millait Council 3 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bablu IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 6,50,185 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokesh Dixit BSP 4 10th Pass 51 Rs 5,70,75,886 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahab Singh RLD 2 Graduate 70 Rs 5,51,17,487 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 4,83,386 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sharad Jain IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 15,46,700 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shokendra SP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 55,89,010 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Swarajya Party Of India 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 83,99,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Baraut candidate of from Lokesh Dixit Uttar Pradesh. Baraut Election Result 2012

baraut Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lokesh Dixit BSP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 5,06,66,823 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar SP 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 90,12,775 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Singh VAJP 1 8th Pass 36 Rs 2,75,455 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 16,000 ~ 16 Thou+ Ashwani Kumar RLD 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 55,96,868 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Bhushan JKP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 63,936 ~ 63 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokender Singh Hewa BhVSP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 8,26,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahipal RLNP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 87,78,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narender Kumar All India Ravidas Samata Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen Kumar BJP 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 24,08,920 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 4,22,302 ~ 4 Lacs+ Neeraj AITC 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,26,06,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Omveer Tomar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 3,47,004 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj RPD 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,26,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajender IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 11,56,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 2,75,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudheer Verma PECP 0 Others 40 Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

