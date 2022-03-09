Barauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Barauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dalveer Singh. The Barauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

barauli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devender Kumar Verma IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,09,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Gaurang Dev INC 2 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 27,45,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Narendra Kumar Sharma BSP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 2,06,64,916 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 51,86,409 ~ 51 Lacs+ Pramod Gaur RLD 0 Graduate 61 Rs 10,76,44,165 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shakir Ali All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 21,05,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 857 ~ 8 Hund+ Sunita AAP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 30,50,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thakur Jaiveer Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 13,07,54,430 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 67,11,061 ~ 67 Lacs+

barauli Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dalveer Singh BJP 3 Graduate Professional 73 Rs 5,95,69,314 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dharmendra Singh Sarva Samaj Kalyan Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshav Singh INC 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,33,15,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kushal Pal Singh IND 0 Graduate 66 Rs 58,09,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Sharma RLD 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 10,86,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 3,55,800 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Pal Singh Rashtriya Kranti Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 7,78,971 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satendra Kumar Kisan Majdoor Suraksha Party 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 1,50,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thakur Jaivir Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 9,99,39,559 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 49,34,388 ~ 49 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

barauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dalveer Singh RLD 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 5,26,90,345 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Pal Singh PECP 0 Literate 58 Rs 35,80,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhanu Prakash IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 45,28,897 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Darshan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 4,02,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajendra Singh RSD 0 Graduate 42 Rs 9,56,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gufran Noor QED 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 5,88,400 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Prakash AITC 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 16,40,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayveer Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 5,70,03,645 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 53,00,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ Keshav Singh JKP 2 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,08,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kushalpal Singh IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 4,54,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkhan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 22,74,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Devi IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 13,35,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohanlal Baghel SP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,97,40,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Munish Gaud BJP 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 11,86,35,487 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Pankaj Singh LD 0 Graduate 31 Rs 3,53,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar LJP 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Suman Kumari ASP 1 10th Pass 32 Rs 14,02,250 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikaram Singh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 5,500 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IJP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 84,20,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yadram Adarsh Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 24,18,529 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

