Baramati results: Most of it is good news for NCP-Cong, but alliance loses voters in 2 seats

The NCP has not only significantly improved its performance in the recent Assembly elections, compared to the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, it has also strengthened its political hold over Baramati, reveals an analysis of the vote count from the Pawar bastion.

Despite the BJP’s efforts, senior NCP leader Supriya Sule had managed to win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat this year by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes, far higher than her victory margin of 70,000 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but still lower than her 2009 tally of 3.37 lakh votes.

The Assembly poll results in Baramati, which has the Assembly segments of Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor and Khadakwasla, have brought more cheer for NCP. The party won two seats, its ally Congress won two, but the alliance lost two seats to the BJP. The Congress-NCP alliance did manage to increase its vote count across the six seats to 2,05,654, 55,000 higher than what Sule won in the Lok Sabha polls six months ago. But the results have given the NCP some pause as in a couple of seats, where it managed to win, its vote count fell by several thousands.

In Daund, BJP candidate Rahul Kul managed to retain the seat by a thin margin of 746 votes, beating NCP’s Ramesh Thorat. Kul had won this seat in the 2014 elections as an RSP candidate. While the NCP lost the seat, it increased its vote count by 18,800 votes, compared to what it had won in this segment in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had fielded Kanchan Kul, wife of Rahul Kul, against Sule in Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP won the Indapur seat, where party leader Dattatraya Bharane defeated BJP candidate Harshvardhan Patil, who had left the Congress and joined the BJP before the elections. But the party’s vote count dropped by several thousands here. Indapur had given Sule a lead of 71,118 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, but Bharane won by only 3,110 votes. Though the BJP candidate lost, the party managed to increase its vote count in the constituency by 59,215.

In Baramati assembly seat, it was an NCP show all the way. Ajit Pawar, nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, not only won the seat, he did so by the highest margin in the state, of 1,65,275 votes. Baramati had given Sule a lead of 1,27,918 votes, and her cousin Ajit Pawar’s winning margin was higher by 38,000 more votes. The BJP candidate, Gopichand Padalkar, got nearly 17,000 fewer votes than what Kul did.

The outcome in Purandar was more good news for NCP. Local residents voted for the Congress-NCP alliance, and its candidate Sanjay Jagtap of Congress defeated Vijay Shivtare, a Shiv Sena leader and state minister, by a margin of 31,404 votes, much higher than the lead of 9,681 received by Sule. The Shiv Sena, however, also managed to increase its vote count by almost 4,000 votes but the Congress candidate got nearly 26,000 more votes than Sule.

Congress also managed to win the Bhor seat by 9,206 votes, but here the alliance lost some ground as its winning margin actually fell by a few thousand, compared to the 19,004 votes received by Sule. While Congress leader Sangram Thopte polled almost the same number of votes as Sule, the Shiv Sena increased its vote count by 9,650 votes.

The results in Khadakwasla seat were again a mixed bag for the NCP. While party candidate Sachin Dodke lost the seat to sitting BJP legislator Bhimrao Tapkir in a close contest, by only 2,595 votes, the NCP managed to reduce the victory margin of BJP. The BJP had got a massive lead of 65,494 votes in the Lok Sabha elections but lost almost 63,000 votes by the time of Assembly elections. The BJP’s loss was the NCP’s gain, as it got nearly 31,000 more votes while the BJP vote count fell by almost the same amount.