Baramati: Ajit Pawar wins by huge margin, his BJP rival loses deposit

Despite BJP’s all-out bid to unseat Ajit Pawar from his family pocket borough of Baramati, the NCP leader and former deputy chief minister won by a record margin of 1,60,965 votes.

Pawar’s BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar lost his deposit, as did all other candidates.

It was the seventh successive win for Pawar, who had also won a Lok Sabha election from Bamarati 25 years ago.

Pawar notched up 1,90,362 votes. Padalkar, the Dhangar community leader who was roped in by BJP before filing of nomination papers, proved no match, as he was bundled out for just 29,397 votes.

The BJP had made Baramati a prestige issue, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis openly declaring the party had “taken up the challenge of unseating Ajit Pawar”.

However, the NCP leader seemed confident throughout. He campaigned across the state for NCP, Congress and other alliance candidates, allowing himself little time for Baramati. In fact, he was seen in Baramati once when he came to file nomination papers, and then on the final day of campaigning.

On the last day of campaigning, as is the NCP tradition, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also addressed a rally for Ajit Pawar along with Supriya Sule.

Ajit Pawar’s entire campaign was looked after by his wife, Sunetra, sons Parth and Jay, and other NCP leaders from Baramati city and district. They relied more on corner meetings, grievance meetings and door-to-door campaigning.

On the BJP’s side, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil held rallies for Padalkar, who himself campaigned hard. Padalkar had been fielded by the BJP because of his spectacular performance as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Lok sabha candidate in Sangli, were he had secured over three lakh votes.

NCP Baramati district chief Sambhaji Holkar said they had no doubt about Ajit Pawar’s victory, but had been concerned about his margin. “Ajit Pawar’s victory was a foregone conclusion. We were looking for a record margin of victory, beyond 1.50 lakh. Ajitdada’s victory is commendable, given the tough fights across the state,” he said.

Pawar himself had been confident of improving his 2014 victory margin. “In 2014 elections, I had won by a margin of over 90,000 votes. This time, my margin will go beyond 1 lakh votes,” he had told The Indian Express during the campaigning.

Sunetra Pawar, Ajit’s wife, said the verdict so far was double joy for them as nephew Rohit Pawar too had won from Karjat-Jamkhed seat. “We knew Baramati voters would repose faith in us…But the victory in Karjat-Jamkhed seat has brought us double joy,” she said.

Rohit Pawar said Ajit’s victory was due to the “development he had brought to Baramati. “We were eyeing a record victory margin from Baramati. And we are glad it has happened. This is because of the development brought in by Ajit Pawar to Baramati,” he said.