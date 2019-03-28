Barad’s plea against bypoll announcement dismissed

In a setback for the Congress, the Gujarat High Court dismissed its disqualified MLA Bhaga Barad’s petition challenging the Election Commission of India’s announcement of a bypoll for Talala Assembly constituency in Gir Somnath district, which he represented.

The court noted arguments presented by the petitioner that the ECI on March 10 showed haste in announcing the Talala bypoll, when a stay on conviction had been ordered by the Gir Somnath sessions court on March 7. Barad had been convicted by a magistrate court in a 24-year old limestone mining case on March 1 and sentenced to two years, nine months of rigorous imprisonment. He was suspended on March 5 by Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, noting which, the ECI announced the bypoll to Barad’s erstwhile seat. Click here for more election news

However, the court noted that since a stay on Barad’s conviction does not hold as of the present day, the disqualification remains in effect. This comes in view of the March 15 verdict by Justice Sonia Gokani of the Gujarat High Court, who had set aside the sessions court’s stay on Barad’s conviction and had instructed the sessions court to hear the case afresh.

In view of the disqualification thus continuing to be in effect, the Court in its order on Wednesday stated that it was “not inclined to interfere in the Election Commission’s decision to announce the bypoll”.

Dismissing Barad’s plea, the order said, “At this stage, as it appears, we propose disposal of the matter by keeping all other issues open on both sides.”

Barad can now approach the Supreme Court to seek remedy but this order implies that the Talala seat vacancy continues and bypoll for the seat will be conducted as scheduled on April 23.

Barad is the first MLA of the state to have been disqualified after being convicted.

During the hearing, Barad’s counsel Anshin Desai argued that the Gujarat government had employed double standards in the erstwhile Talala MLA’s case. He pointed out that in the case of two BJP leaders – former Gujarat Water Resources Minister Babu Bokhiriya and MP Naran Kachhadiya – both of whom were convicted to more than two years of imprisonment (three years of imprisonment for both) no action was taken. “Elections (for their respective seats) were not announced up to four weeks after conviction,” Desai argued.