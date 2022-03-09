Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

barabanki Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharmraj Singh Yadav SP 2 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 2,84,31,704 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Ramkumari Maurya BJP 0 Doctorate 50 Rs 2,14,19,504 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 44,80,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ Dr. Vivek Singh Verma BSP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 6,65,95,823 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,19,56,539 ~ 2 Crore+ Er. Pradeep Singh Verma AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,34,49,999 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Raj Parikshit Singh SHS 3 Post Graduate 41 Rs 67,55,507 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Roohi Arshad INC 0 Graduate 43 Rs 17,52,52,247 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 87,78,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ Shyam G Pichhra Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

barabanki Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharam Raj SP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 78,74,513 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 3,57,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Abdul Meraj Ansari AITC 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 3,40,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajai Kumar Singh PECP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 60,83,713 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ata Ur Rehman IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 11,25,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baijnath IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 9,51,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhote Lal Yadav INC 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 47,74,985 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 3,23,22,569 ~ 3 Crore+ Dinesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 13,59,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haseeb Ahamed RLM 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 5,09,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jang Bahadur Patel JKP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 26,80,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Kumar IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 8,84,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum Singh NCP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 87,03,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar IND 7 Literate 49 Rs 32,48,500 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash RSBP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 25,75,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra Singh JPS 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 4,43,758 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sangram Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 68 Rs 11,19,43,621 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Santosh Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 12,32,100 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shree Jee IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sufi Obaidur Rehman Ansari IND 0 5th Pass 76 Rs 68,125 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,20,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Syed Faheem Shahid IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 61,45,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarawati LJP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,22,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Pratap LD 0 Literate 51 Rs 95,500 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

