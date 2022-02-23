Barabanki poll rally: Modi attacks Akhilesh on triple-talaq issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the issue of triple talaq.

While addressing an election rally in Barabanki, Modi wondered why Akhilesh has failed to understand the plight of “Muslim families that suffered owing to the practice of triple talaq.”

“An ill practice like triple talaq had adversely affected Muslim women and their families. I want to ask the pariwarvadis (those who have families), why they did not feel the pain of Muslim daughters? My Muslim sisters had to return to their fathers’ house with young children. Why didn’t they understand the pain of those families? We may not be pariwarwaale (family man), but we recognize the pain of every family. Because the whole of India and UP is our family,” Modi said.

Notably, Akhilesh has on multiple occasions said that he is a family person and that is why he understands the pain of families, while the BJP does not.

The prime minister further said, “Because of vote bank politics, these people ignored problems faced by Muslim daughters. It was our government that freed Muslim daughters from the practice of triple talaq.”

Talking about the law criminalising triple talaq, Modi said, “It doesn’t give protection to just Muslim daughters, but also to their fathers, mothers and brothers. Because with a lot of hope, the daughters are married off and sent to their husband’s house… But after 5 to 10 years, the same daughter becomes a victim of triple talaq and returns to her father’s home. You can imagine the pain of the daughter’s family. You (Akhilesh) are a family person, so you should have understood the pain of the families. You didn’t understand this pain because you only see the ballot box and not anyone’s life.”

Speaking about the condition of women in the state, the PM said, “The 10 crore sisters and daughters of UP have a huge role in developing the state. If our daughters and sisters are not allowed to develop, then UP will not develop at a fast pace. When the capabilities of women increase, then the whole family, society and country also grow. These people thought that the issue faced by our daughters and sisters was an insignificant one. But Modi didn’t consider it to be a small issue. The problems faced by our daughters and sisters have been my primary concern.”

The prime minister also claimed that most houses built under the PM Awas Yojana have been registered in the name of women. “The benefits of government schemes were extended without any bias of caste or religion. Maximum benefits have reached our Dalit, backward and Muslim sisters and mothers,” the PM said.

Modi said that the previous state government didn’t pay attention to the problems faced by women. “If their hearts felt the pain of women, would they have given freedom to those who harassed and teased our daughters while coming back from schools,” Modi asked.

“The development of UP propels the development of the country. The prosperity of the people of UP increases the country’s prosperity. Brothers and sisters, the pariwarwadis were in the government for several decades. But they did not do justice to the people of the state. These family-oriented people did not let the state show its capabilities… These family-oriented people knew that if the poor had houses, toilets, electricity and roads, then they would not do the rounds of the houses of the pariwarvadis. They want the poor to always be at their feet. But we are working to reduce the problems of the poor,” the BJP leader said.

The prime minister said the Opposition was panicking because the BJP works for the poor. “They don’t know that the poor of the state have picked up the flag (of the BJP). The 15 crore people who are getting free ration in this tough pandemic time, they are putting in everything to ensure a win for the BJP,” Modi claimed.