Bara (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bara (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bara (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Ajay Kumar. The Bara (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bara (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 6,05,25,432 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,47,57,470 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajeet Bhaskar IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 14,02,787 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayodhya Prasad Kol CPI 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 11,57,933 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr Ajay Kumar BSP 2 Post Graduate 53 Rs 10,07,90,600 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 41,89,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ Kanhaiya Lal AAP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 3,93,71,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Sant INC 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 64,77,451 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 70,78,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar Vidyarthi Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 59 Rs 21,63,782 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravita Devi Jan Kalyan Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 4,75,233 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumitra Varun Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 0 Doctorate 71 Rs 87,34,840 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vachaspati Apna Dal (Soneylal) 4 Post Graduate 65 Rs 18,22,99,003 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Kumar IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 22,07,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bara (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr Ajay Kumar SP 0 Doctorate 44 Rs 7,08,39,283 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 6,52,907 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ajay AD 1 Graduate 34 Rs 1,39,64,822 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhola Nath Chaudhary BSP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 12,89,079 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devidayal IJP 7 8th Pass 28 Rs 8,41,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dukhi Urf Suresh Chandra RLM 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 7,26,921 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyan Kumar LJP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hansraj IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 2,86,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indresh Kumar Sonkar IND 2 Post Graduate 0 Rs 8,80,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Lal Ji IND 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lallu Ram IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Sant INC 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 22,45,432 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pannalal IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 8,02,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhawati KrSaP 0 Literate 34 Rs 3,55,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar LD 0 Post Graduate 23 Rs 1,51,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Pasi RSBP 0 Not Given 35 Rs 14,22,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar IND 3 10th Pass 44 Rs 6,30,100 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajmani RJPK 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lal IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 5,90,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shankar IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 5,88,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila IND 0 Not Given 43 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Vibhav Nath BJP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 23,33,331 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Yagya Narayan RsAD 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 2,00,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

