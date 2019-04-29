Toggle Menu
‘Bar Gambhir for violating poll code’https://indianexpress.com/elections/bar-gambhir-for-violating-poll-code-5699593/

‘Bar Gambhir for violating poll code’

Atishi’s allegation came a day after Delhi Police issued a challan against Gambhir over a similar alleged violation.

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir greets his supporters during an election roadshow for Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo)

AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi Sunday demanded that her BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir be barred from campaigning for 72 hours, alleging that the former cricketer has again violated the Model Code of Conduct by holding one more rally “without permission”.

However, according to official documents, on April 27, the permission cell of the East district Returning Officer had granted permission to Gambhir to take out a road show between 8 am and 1 pm on Sunday in Seemapuri, Dilshad Colony ward, Dilshad Garden, Vivek Vihar, Jhilmil, Ambedkar Park, Farsh Bazar and Chota Bazar.

Atishi’s allegation came a day after Delhi Police issued a challan against Gambhir over a similar alleged violation. Police had acted following the EC’s directions, after it emerged that Gambhir held a rally on April 25 without permission. In a letter to East Delhi RO K Mahesh, Atishi claimed Gambhir held a rally at 9.30 am on April 28 at J and K blocks of Dilshad Garden without the EC’s nod. Gambhir’s campaign manager denied the allegation.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Atishi writes to EC seeking campaign ban on Gautam Gambhir
2 Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to vote in India
3 Ramdas Athawale: Disagree with Sadhvi Pragya's comments on Karkare 