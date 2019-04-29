‘Bar Gambhir for violating poll code’

AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi Sunday demanded that her BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir be barred from campaigning for 72 hours, alleging that the former cricketer has again violated the Model Code of Conduct by holding one more rally “without permission”.

Advertising

However, according to official documents, on April 27, the permission cell of the East district Returning Officer had granted permission to Gambhir to take out a road show between 8 am and 1 pm on Sunday in Seemapuri, Dilshad Colony ward, Dilshad Garden, Vivek Vihar, Jhilmil, Ambedkar Park, Farsh Bazar and Chota Bazar.

Atishi’s allegation came a day after Delhi Police issued a challan against Gambhir over a similar alleged violation. Police had acted following the EC’s directions, after it emerged that Gambhir held a rally on April 25 without permission. In a letter to East Delhi RO K Mahesh, Atishi claimed Gambhir held a rally at 9.30 am on April 28 at J and K blocks of Dilshad Garden without the EC’s nod. Gambhir’s campaign manager denied the allegation.