Bansi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bansi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bansi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jai Pratap Singh. The Bansi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bansi ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bansi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Bharatiya Eklavya Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fakhruddin IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ Hari Shankar Bahujan Maha Party 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 18,87,816 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate 68 Rs 8,06,85,033 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Shukla INC 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,07,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen SP 4 10th Pass 34 Rs 16,20,292 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 8,49,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 2,30,01,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Radheshyam BSP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 3,22,60,057 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 48,60,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ Roonamati Abhay Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 10,60,844 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saimuhammad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 59 Rs 75,48,274 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Serveshwer Tripathi IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 27,80,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakuntala Sabka Dal United 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,13,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Bansi candidate of from Jai Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh. Bansi Election Result 2017

bansi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jai Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 7,18,64,814 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Shukla Bahujan Maha Party 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 28,20,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jawahar Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 6,11,465 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Kamlesh Ojaswi Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 6,43,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran RLD 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 40,15,572 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Ji SP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 2,70,08,143 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,03,521 ~ 11 Lacs+ Lalchandra Nishad BSP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,80,82,611 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,34,852 ~ 20 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Gupta IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 36,24,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 24,50,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Mo. Umar IND 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 56,70,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ramsuresh Sabka Dal United 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 2,26,87,569 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 3,80,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Bharatiya Eklavya Party 0 Literate 36 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bansi candidate of from Jay Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh. Bansi Election Result 2012

bansi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jay Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 4,67,94,550 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,48,322 ~ 2 Lacs+ Awadh Narayan RVNP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,71,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwat IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 92,000 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishwar Chandra Shukla INC 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 70,05,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Narayan IND 1 Graduate 47 Rs 32,80,355 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 3,19,524 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kishan SBSP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalji SP 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,28,02,173 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,87,940 ~ 8 Lacs+ Mo Sarwar PECP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,62,60,549 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Yunus AITC 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 18,07,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam BEP 0 Literate 46 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Raksha LJP 1 Literate 46 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,42,918 ~ 1 Lacs+ Samrendra Pratap Singh RLM 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,01,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanchit SSD 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Shankar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 52,06,13,607 ~ 52 Crore+ / Rs 20,11,75,111 ~ 20 Crore+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bansi Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bansi Assembly is also given here..