Bansgaon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bansgaon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bansgaon (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vimlesh Paswan. The Bansgaon (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bansgaon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Sanjay Kumar SP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 12,21,20,534 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 6,35,49,372 ~ 6 Crore+ Dr. Vimlesh Paswan BJP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 26,15,81,995 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 2,93,23,969 ~ 2 Crore+ Lalvachan AAP 5 Post Graduate 62 Rs 57,73,702 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Murli Rashtrawadi Party of India 0 Literate 46 Rs 5,94,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam INC 0 Graduate 39 Rs 7,38,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnayan Azad BSP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,45,05,611 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Roodal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrvan Kumar Nirala IND 2 Post Graduate 40 Rs 94,21,898 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Vijay Paswan Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 31,70,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

bansgaon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vimlesh Paswan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 2,18,40,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 32,50,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Dharmendra Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,53,022 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandlal Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,79,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpa Devi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 43 Rs 89,44,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Ram Singh Paswan Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,57,900 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhari IND 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 46,05,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri Hamari Apni Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,18,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharada Devi SP 0 Literate 62 Rs 1,51,38,292 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,38,423 ~ 22 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bansgaon Sc candidate of from Dr Vijay Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Bansgaon (sc) Election Result 2012

bansgaon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr Vijay Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 33,76,775 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun SSD 1 8th Pass 30 Rs 6,500 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanai Prasad SSCP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 59,45,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harekrishna IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haridwar RLM 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 6,07,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indradev JD(U) 0 Graduate 57 Rs 16,000 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kumar Rajesh PECP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 31,35,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Lalchand RJPK 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 3,50,874 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 60,87,209 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 23,88,445 ~ 23 Lacs+ Ramlaxman IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 9,916 ~ 9 Thou+ Sandeep Kumar Gorakhpuri BSP(K) 1 Graduate 30 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Jwala Dal 0 Literate 23 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharda Devi SP 0 Literate 62 Rs 1,03,35,854 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shivnaryan Beldar (advocate) IND 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 22,15,835 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhawati Devi BJP 0 Literate 54 Rs 1,37,78,543 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vina Devi RMGP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 57,26,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

