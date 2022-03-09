Bansdih (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bansdih (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bansdih Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Ram Govind Chaudhari. The Bansdih seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bansdih ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bansdih Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Shankar Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 12th Pass 36 Rs 74,22,560 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dayashanker Verma Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,67,61,380 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ketakee Singh BJP 3 Graduate 37 Rs 2,03,50,405 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshman CPI 1 Literate 60 Rs 23,53,100 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamata Swadesh Jan Sewak Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 10,96,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manti BSP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 73,25,242 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 5,27,298 ~ 5 Lacs+ Pramod Paswan IND 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Puneet INC 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 51,90,809 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Govind SP 1 Graduate Professional 75 Rs 1,03,83,841 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangram Singh Tomar LJP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 18,65,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushant AAP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 20,36,217 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,54,032 ~ 2 Lacs+ Swami Nath Sahani IND 4 12th Pass 36 Rs 7,82,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Verma IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 32,67,931 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Bansdih candidate of from Ram Govind Chaudhari Uttar Pradesh. Bansdih Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bansdih candidate of from Ram Govind Uttar Pradesh. Bansdih Election Result 2012

bansdih Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Govind SP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 39,81,106 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Achche Lal NBEP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anju IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 51,400 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bachcha Pathhak INC 0 12th Pass 75 Rs 1,88,78,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bade Lal BSP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,02,11,003 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Binod IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 1,87,507 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deen Dayal IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deenbandhoo SBSP 0 Literate 53 Rs 1,00,50,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Dr.umashankar Nishad JKP 0 Graduate 66 Rs 8,70,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganga Ram IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,67,462 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harindra Nath Chauhan RGOP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 5,34,746 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Ram IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 58,917 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra BSP(K) 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 29,20,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ketki Singh BJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 45,19,287 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Sahab CPI(ML)(L) 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pranesh IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,01,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheshyam IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 2,03,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Prasad BSD 0 Literate 33 Rs 11,60,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nath IND 0 Literate 54 Rs 21,40,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay RLM 0 Graduate 37 Rs 11,96,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shiv Shakar JD(U) 0 Literate 64 Rs 1,07,55,462 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,75,356 ~ 18 Lacs+ Subhash LJP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 8,16,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneshwar BKrD 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,84,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashwant Akhil Bharatiya Desh Bhakt Morcha 0 Graduate 45 Rs 53,95,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra NLP 0 Literate 44 Rs 5,62,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bansdih Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bansdih Assembly is also given here..