Banga (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Banga (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Banga (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kumar. The Banga (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Banga Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

banga (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Krishan Lal Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,09,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuljit Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 25,47,522 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Makhan Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 78,03,594 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 9,87,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mohan Lal BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,70,83,778 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Paul Ram CPI 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 14,500 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 18,85,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 9,53,660 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sukhwinder Kumar SAD 3 Post Graduate 61 Rs 3,31,13,965 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 97,32,446 ~ 97 Lacs+ Tarlochan Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 67 Rs 10,60,50,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 57,26,574 ~ 57 Lacs+

banga (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhwinder Kumar SAD 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,84,96,315 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,24,577 ~ 12 Lacs+ Harjot AAP 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,39,06,142 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,08,980 ~ 15 Lacs+ Paul Ram CPI 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 98,08,990 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarabjit Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 3,12,174 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Satnam Singh Kainth INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 1,25,03,781 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,07,941 ~ 4 Lacs+ Tarlochan Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 10,67,49,418 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

banga (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tarlochan Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 8,73,55,427 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,310 ~ 2 Lacs+ Amrik Kataria IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jog Raj IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 14,05,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamaljit Nahar PPOP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 64,31,993 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 11,62,204 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mohan Singh SAD 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,40,45,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,88,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Pakhar Singh IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 17,95,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 47,60,329 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 5,96,700 ~ 5 Lacs+ Resham Lal LJP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 58,15,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satnam IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 4,83,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

