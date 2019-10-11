Bandra (East) seat: Rebel, Cong’s LS showing turn Sena homeground into a three-way contest

IN THE Bandra (East) constituency that houses Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree, Trupti Sawant, a Shiv Sena rebel, has turned the contest for this seat into a three-way battle between her, Sena nominee and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Congress candidate Zeeshan Siddiqui, the youngest contestant in fray and son of Congress leader Baba Siddiqui. Curiously, in this assembly segment, Congress candidate Priya Dutt was in the lead over her rival Poonam Mahajan from the BJP by 1,276 votes in the Lok Sabha election early this year, even though Dutt eventually lost the seat.

Sawant contested the bypoll from the area in 2015 after her husband Bala Sawant, the sitting Sena MLA from the seat, passed away that year. She had defeated Sena’s leader-turned-nemesis Narayan Rane to win the seat. Termed a giant killer then and once regarded as a favourite of the Sena top brass, she was, however, denied the Sena ticket this time around with Mahadeshwar fighting in her place. Despite Sena’s best efforts, Sawant refused to back down and is contesting the seat as an independent candidate.

Her nephew Bhushan Sawant, who is organising her election campaign, told The Indian Express, “There have been murmurs that she was denied the ticket following a feedback. Why were we not showed the feedback form and taken into confidence before we were denied the ticket. We came to know after it was flashed in the media and around 100 supporters approached us asking if the reports were true. This is not the way you treat someone who has worked hard for the party. Hence, a decision was taken to fight as an independent.”

Bhushan said the biggest task for them was to ensure that people know they have to vote for the bat symbol, and not the bow and arrow symbol of the Sena. When asked if they would win in an area that is a stronghold of Sena, he said, “To be honest we have several Shiv Sainiks working for us. These are people who have worked for Bala Sawant and have always been helped whenever they approached us.” Another member who claimed to be a Sainik and was working for Sawant said, “Mahadeshwar is not very approachable. To reach him, one has to go through several people.”

Mahadeshwar, who loves recalling his past life as a school principal and teacher, dubs this contest as the triangular contest as that between a ‘principal’, a ‘mischievous student’ and an ‘outsider’ . “If these were the three options, whom would you vote for?” asks Mahadeshwar seated at the Sena shakha at Government Colony in Bandra (East). “If I was not approachable, how would have I won three corporation elections,” he questions. When asked if he is worried Sawant will cut into the Marathi vote bank, he said, “See people knew Bala Sawant and he was popular but currently it is Trupti who is contesting. I am confident people will vote for me. I have been a Shiv Sainik for the past 36 years and have been working in this area.”

Mahadeshwar is also banking on the connections he made as the principal of Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya and Junior college. “There are so many students, their parents and the alumni who would vote for me. Also, being a teacher I have the gift of the gab and make speeches on the spot and not by reading it from some paper,” he said. He also rubbished claims of some Sainiks working for Sawant. “A true Sainik obeys the Senapati who, in this case, is Uddhav Thackeray. No Sainik one will ever disobey him.”

Talking about Zeeshan Siddiqui, whom he calls an outsider, Mahadeshwar said he had spent his entire life in Bandra West and didn’t know anything about Bandra East constituency from where he is contesting. Siddiqui retorted, saying: “I was made the vice-president of the Mumbai North Central district Congress committee in 2012 under which Bandra East falls. I have been developing this constituency since the past few years.” He added, “He (Mahadeshwar) had been the mayor for as many years, but the condition of the roads and water supply is still bad.”

Bhushan Sawant said there are around 2.5 lakh voters in the constituency, of whom nearly 80,000 are Maharashtrians followed by nearly 40,000 each of Jains and Buddhists. The area comprises of slum pockets like Behrampada, Bharat Nagar and Golibar Nagar in addition to middle class residential pockets in Government Colony, MIG Colony and Teachers Colony. There are issues of redevelopment of slums on defence land and redevelopment of MHADA buildings and Government Colony.

Arvind Kokate, a resident of Government Colony where Sawant resides and operates from, said, “Had Bala Sawant been alive, there was no question of voting for anyone else. He was a very popular leader. While Trupti has not been that active, I wonder if four years are enough for a candidate to prove her mettle.” He added, “While traditionally this area has voted for Sena, this time there may be a split in votes between Sawant and Sena at least in this area. In the Golibar Nagar area, Mahadeshwar may get more votes.”