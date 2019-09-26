Bandh in Baramati, protests in Pune against ED case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked NCP chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar, and party leader Ajit Pawar, in a case of alleged money laundering, NCP supporters took to the streets in various parts of Pune district to protest the action against their leader. A bandh was observed in Pawar bastion Baramati while party workers held protests in Pune city.

Advertising

NCP workers alleged that the BJP-led state and Union governments were falsely charging their party leaders as the

assembly election was just around the corner.

On Wednesday morning, commercial units remained closed in Baramati, where hundreds of NCP supporters gathered in large numbers at Bhighwan chowk to hold demonstrations against the government. The situation was tense for some time as NCP supporters protested against the ED action and local police had to step in to disperse the protesters.

NCP workers in Pune city held demonstrations near the Lokmanya Tilak statue in Mahatma Phule Mandai and raised slogans against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Some of the protesting party workers were detained and taken to the police station, where they continued to raise slogans against the government.

Advertising

Explained Anger at ED action galvanises NCP workers The ED action against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has provided an unexpected push to party workers and galvanised them into action, ahead of the assembly elections. NCP workers have come out in full force to show their support of Pawar and opposition to the BJP-led government over 'political vendetta'.

The protest in Pune was led by city NCP chief Chetan Tupe and state women’s wing chief Rupali Chakankar, among others. The protesters wore black clothes and carried placards that condemned the action against Pawar. They also raised slogans against the ED and accused the BJP of playing politics in election season.

“The NCP chief has been working hard to ensure that the progressive state does not fall into the wrong hands and the future of youths remains intact. It is clear that the ruling party is upset with the response to the NCP chief,” said Tupe.

NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan requested Pawar, who is 79 years old, to take care of his health while ensuring that his large number of followers take on the ruling party. “The government is authoritarian. If they even touch you, then all the followers will get aggressive,” said Chavan. She said the NCP chief had never been a director in any state cooperative bank, but was still being questioned by the ED.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police in connection with alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Some members of the NCP students’ wing even tried to enter the BJP office in Pune to register their protest, but were detained by police. Fearing more such protests, police personnel were deployed outside the city BJP office in the afternoon.

The NCP units of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Maval have called a bandh on Thursday to protest the ED action.

NCP’s alliance partner Congress also termed the action against Pawar as being “politically motivated” and said it had been deliberately timed right before assembly elections. “Pawar was never am office-bearer in the state cooperative bank or any other cooperative bank in the state. The action against him is completely wrong and is aimed at demoralising his party during the assembly elections,” said city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe.