Banda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Banda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prakash Chandra. The Banda seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

banda Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devnath Yadav CPI 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 5,55,912 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheeraj Prakash BSP 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,35,72,843 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,48,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Gulab Chandra Kushwaha Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 30,80,928 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 6,23,053 ~ 6 Lacs+ Hanuman Das Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 6,28,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxminarayan INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,38,49,213 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjula Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,28,17,296 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Dwivedi BJP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 27,59,12,664 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 5,81,29,900 ~ 5 Crore+ Ram Prasad Singh Aam Janta Party (India) 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 86,18,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

banda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vivek Kumar Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 6,45,58,500 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amita Bajpai SP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,83,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Anoop Singh RVLP 3 Graduate 49 Rs 21,75,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwant Singh RSMD 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 30,45,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Bhola Prasad BMM 1 Post Graduate 51 Rs 14,39,419 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devraj Gupta BC 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,16,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dinesh Chandra Shukla (lala) BSP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 88,26,685 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyanendra Srivastava IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 16,33,981 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 636 ~ 6 Hund+ Javed Khan NCP 1 Graduate Professional 31 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Manju ASP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 80,26,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Prabhakar Awasthi BJP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 95,54,408 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 75,724 ~ 75 Thou+ Sameer Singh AITC 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 91,24,011 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saukhi Lal CPI 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 15,60,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Baba IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivshankar Gupta Alias Bahua RLM 1 10th Pass 36 Rs 6,29,800 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

