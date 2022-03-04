Banarsi Das, 11th UP CM and ex-Assembly Speaker

Accounting for 80 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, and a 403-member Assembly, Uttar Pradesh, with its over 15 crore voters, is India’s most politically significant state. Since January 25, 1950, when the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh, the state – through 17 Assembly elections — has determined the course of national politics, throwing up a legion of stalwarts, chief ministers, and Prime Ministers. Of its 21 CMs though, only Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have completed a full five-year term, reflecting the intense volatility of its politics. In the line-up of CMs, also lies the truth about the state’s caste equations. Ten of its 21 CMs have been Brahmins or Thakurs. The remaining include three Yadavs, three Baniyas, one Lodh, one Jat, one Kayasth, one Dalit and one Sindhi. A series looking at UP’s political history and changes through its CMs.

***

After serving as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Babu Banarsi Das took over as the Chief Minister, becoming the first of the two leaders in the state (the other being Sripati Mishra) who have served in both these positions so far.

When the then Janata Party CM Ram Naresh Yadav resigned on February 27, 1979, after losing a trial of strength within the party’s legislature wing, Banarsi Das was elected as its new leader. Das resigned from the Speaker’s post and on February 28 he took oath as UP’s 11th CM.

Das could however continue as the CM for less than a year, until February 17, 1980, when the new Congress regime at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, dismissed his government among other state governments.

A freedom fighter, Das was born on July 8, 1912 at Bulandshahar. He was first elected unopposed to the Assembly in 1946. After Independence, he was elected to the Assembly from Bulandshahar Central as a Congress candidate and became a parliamentary secretary in the government of UP’s first CM Govind Ballabh Pant.

In 1957 Das was defeated by the Praja Socialist Party (PSP) candidate from Bulandshahar. He was re-elected to the Assembly in 1962 from Sikandarabad seat and was appointed as co-operatives minister in the CB Gupta government. In 1967 he was again elected from the same seat. He was a minister in the Sucheta Kripalani government as well.

When the Congress was split in 1969, Das went with the K Kamaraj-led faction called Congress (O). During 1970-73, he had been the president of the Congress (O)’s UP unit. He was also

elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1972.

In 1977, during the Emergency, when the Janata Party was formed, Das resigned from the Rajya Sabha to contest the UP Assembly polls as its candidate. The Janata Party swept the polls and picked Ram Naresh as the CM while naming Das as the Speaker.

During its brief tenure, the Banarsi Das government published books on freedom fighters from the state. It faced a no-confidence motion moved by Rajmangal Pandey (from another Janata Party faction) in August 1979.

Moving the motion in the Assembly, Pandey charged that many “tactics” were being adopted by the Das government to remain in power. During the discussion, Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari said it was a “minority government” as only 195 out of a total of 425 Assembly members supported the government. Tiwari said the government did not seem concerned about the state’s drought situation.

In his reply, Das denied the allegations of “provoking” communal riots in Aligarh Muslim University and “hiding” the facts. His government survived as 192 members voted in favour of the no-confidence motion (of which 5 votes were declared invalid) and 218 members voted against the motion.

When the Janata Party was split in 1979, Das went with the Janata Party (Secular) headed by Chaudhary Charan Singh. In the 1980 UP Assembly polls, in which the Congress returned to power in a landslide, he lost the election from Siwalkhas on the Janata Party (S) ticket.

Das’s influence in Bulandshahar however remained intact and in 1983 he won the Lok Sabha bypoll from the seat even as an Independent, defeating the Janata Party (S) candidate. Subsequently, he started inching back towards the Congress and within a month of Indira Gandhi’s assassination, he returned to its fold on November 22, 1984.

Das had a unique record as a Rajya Sabha member when he performed the duties of the Chairman’s office in March 1977 as Article 91 of the Constitution was invoked, which has been done only once, in his case, so far. Article 91 states that if the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha are vacant, the duties of the Chairman’s office shall be performed by “such member of the Council of States as the President may appoint for the purpose”.

When the then Vice President of India (Rajya Sabha Chairman) BD Jatti was appointed the officiating President, and the then Deputy Chairman Godey Murahari was elected to the Lok Sabha, then on the President’s order, on March 20,1977, Das was appointed to perform the Chairman’s duties until March 30,1977. A similar situation has never been witnessed in the country ever since.

Das’s son Akhilesh Das was a Congress’s Rajya Sabha member who served as a minister of state in the Manmohan Singh government. He later joined the Mayawati-headed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before switching back to the Congress in 2017. His another son Harendra contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Meerut on the Congress ticket but lost.

Das passed away on August 3, 1985 in Lucknow.