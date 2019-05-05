Ban burqa, it encourages terrorism: BJP MLA Sangeet Som

CLAIMING THAT the burqa was “encouraging terrorism”, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Sardhana, Sangeet Som, has demanded a ban on the veil worn by Muslim women. In a 1.28 minute video uploaded on his Facebook page, Som also alleged that the burqa was now being used to sound a death knell to democracy in India.

“Loktantra ko khatam karne ke liye jis tarah burqe ki aad me farzi voting ki ja rahi hai usse Bharat jaise desh ko khatra hai (The manner in which fake voting is being done in the guise of the burqa, is dangerous for a country like India),” Som says in the clip.

Without naming lyricist Javed Akhtar, who during a programme in Bhopal on May 2 had said that he sees nothing wrong in banning the burqa in India provided that a similar ban be imposed on the ‘ghunghat’, Som claimed such people seek communalism in everything.

“Kya kabhi ghunghat me aatankwad hua hai? Aap logon ko har cheez me sampradiyakta dikhti hai. Aisa kar ke aap tukde tukde gang ke saath khade hote dikhai deta hai aur unke liye prachar karte hai (Has there ever been any incident of terrorism in the garb of the ghunghat? You are seen siding with the tukde tukde gang and you campaign for them),” said the two-time BJP legislator.

“The burqa is encouraging terrorism in the country and it should immediately be banned,” Som alleged in the video.

Som was unreachable for comment despite attempts to contact him.

The State Election Commission has sought a report from Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra on Som’s statement. “We have yet not got anything in writing from the SEC in this regard. We will send report once we get the directives,” said Dhingra.