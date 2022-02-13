Bend it like Balwinder: Cong to BJP, to Cong to BJP, on the trail of a Punjab MLA

Even in an election with several rebel candidates, changing loyalties and open factionalism, few have bent it like Balwinder Singh Laddi. In the past one-and-a-months, the MLA elected on Congress ticket from the reserved Hargobindpura seat has moved to the BJP, returned to the Congress, to again join the BJP, and for now, stay there.

What can be said in Laddi’s defence is that both parties had enough forewarning. The 50-year-old former kirana shop owner to sarpanch to zila parishad chairman to MLA has survived many a somersault on the Congress’s shifting chessboard, landing always on his feet.

Laddi got his first taste of power as sarpanch of his village Shahbadpur at the peak of militancy in the late ’80s. After the sitting sarpanch died, the village couldn’t decide on a replacement, and Laddi, a shopkeeper at the time, emerged as the surprise choice.

Luck would never leave Laddi’s side after that. Followed by the sarpanch post was membership to the Gurdaspur zila parishad member from the Batala reserved seat in1994. During the first government of Amarinder Singh between 2002 and 2007, Laddi would become close to the then Congress MLA Ashawani Shekhari (he is the Congress candidate from Batala this time). Laddi credits Shekhari with helping him become the chairman of the Gurdaspur Zila Parishad.

But soon, Laddi was onto bigger stakes. He developed proximity to the powerful brother duo of Partap Singh and Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, rivals of Shekhari within the Congress. This new friendship is believed to have helped Laddi get a ticket from Hargobindpura in the 2012 Assembly elections. While he lost, he again got the ticket in 2017, and won at a time when the Congress swept Majha.

In 2019, with the Congress already caught up in the Amarinder vs Navjot Singh Sidhu saga, Laddi drew headlines by saying Partap Singh Bajwa could be the next CM. The next day, he made a beeline to Amarinder and ate his words.

Last year, Laddi again batted for Bajwa, a Rajya Sabha MP, by seeking a ticket for him from Batala, instead of his former mentor Shekhari.

Despite the tension between Amarinder and Bajwa, Laddi himself managed to maintain good relations with the Captain. As things came to a head within the party, he even backed Amarinder over Sidhu’s attempts to topple him as CM.

However, no sooner was Amarinder made to step down by the Congress than Laddi worked his way into the Sidhu camp. He and Fateh Singh Bajwa, a Congress MLA, were the chief organisers for a rally for Sidhu at Qadian on December 6.

By the end of the month, in his biggest leap of non-faith till then, Laddi, along with Fateh Jang, moved over to the BJP.

It was December 28, and the clock was ticking. So, when less than two months to go for the polls, Fateh Jang got the BJP ticket from Batala and Laddi was kept waiting, the latter made his way back to the Congress. This time, his port of call was the new thorn in Sidhu’s side, Charanjit Singh Channi.

On February 11, when the Congress too failed to help, Laddi again knocked on BJP doors and gained entry.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chug says the Congress didn’t leave the “hardworking” leader much choice. “Laddi joined the BJP as he was attracted to the party policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress pressured him using ugly tactics. But now as the Congress is caught in infighting, why should a hardworking leader like Laddi remain in a party which does not value experience and service?” he argues.

The BJP’s warm welcome to Laddi twice over is not surprising. Recovering from farmer anger, and contesting more than three times its usual seats in Punjab, the BJP has inducted as many known faces as possible. Laddi has great value being a sitting MLA as well as for the embarrassment his exit has caused the Congress.

The Congress, which is struggling to repeat its 2017 performance in Majha, would have wanted to avoid any blow, and hence its own overtures towards Laddi.

The Congress’s candidate from Hargobindpura, Mandeep Singh, puts on a brave face, saying Laddi’s flip-flops won’t hurt him. “Laddi went to the BJP because he wanted a ticket, but returned after the BJP denied him one. He wanted the Congress to cancel my ticket and give it to him, but why should the party do so when he has already failed several pre-poll surveys?” he says.

Meanwhile, Laddi, who is now an owner of a tractor agency, remains frank about his intentions, actions and expectations. He told The Indian Express: “I came back to the Congress because CM Channi promised me a ticket. But it just didn’t happen. I was left on my own. I am here to do politics. How can I survive politically if the party leaves me with no responsibility?… So I decided to join the BJP, which is a national party and they were ready to give me a ticket. I may have missed the bus, but there will always be opportunities in the future.”