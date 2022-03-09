Balrampur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Balrampur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Balrampur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Palturam. The Balrampur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

balrampur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babita INC 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,85,271 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Ram BSP 0 12th Pass 78 Rs 1,30,59,683 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 1 Graduate 56 Rs 3,52,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagram Paswan SP 1 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,18,64,639 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Jay Mangal IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 9,73,732 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Ji Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 2,39,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,15,794 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Paltoo Ram BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 9,80,20,497 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 36,14,512 ~ 36 Lacs+ Ravindra Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 2,00,240 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Santosh Kumari India Janshakti Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,76,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Devi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 65,58,270 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+

balrampur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Palturam BJP 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,36,58,309 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,26,985 ~ 16 Lacs+ Baal Mukund IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daddan IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 12,45,148 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 1 Graduate 50 Rs 1,39,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal Mahakranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 7,81,495 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mevalal Bharatiya Samrat Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 11,99,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sagar Akela BSP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,92,24,936 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,04,400 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ramdas Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 12,95,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar Peace Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 42,20,756 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivlal INC 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 32,94,117 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shree Ram IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

balrampur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jagram SP 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 13,45,553 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balram RLM 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 6,64,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hanuman Prasad NCP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 26,91,576 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 3,68,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Hari Ram BSRD 0 Graduate 45 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhan LJP 0 8th Pass 38 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Mevalal IND 2 8th Pass 52 Rs 16,43,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nityanand Rao JD(U) 1 Illiterate 36 Rs 52,721 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prasad IND 0 Literate 72 Rs 15,87,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sagar Akela BSP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,20,75,592 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,65,384 ~ 31 Lacs+ Ramapati Shastri BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,06,37,831 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri JKP 0 Not Given 43 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 5,84,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shiv Lal INC 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 30,49,489 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 4,53,669 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shyam Sundar SBSP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 54,72,264 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sitaram PECP 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 50,51,406 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

