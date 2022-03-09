Balluana (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Balluana (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Balluana (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Nathu Ram. The Balluana (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

balluana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amandeep Singh Musafir AAP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 4,60,53,784 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mandeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,30,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 49 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Prithi Ram Megh SAD 1 10th Pass 53 Rs 38,96,573 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Kaur Rajpura INC 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 89,02,776 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ram Kumar Megh IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,24,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Megh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,06,059 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Surinder Singh Khalsa IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 11,98,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vandana Sangwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 9,29,800 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

balluana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nathu Ram INC 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 27,21,909 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,98,770 ~ 1 Lacs+ Giri Raj Rajora AITC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 6,60,39,800 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmail Singh National Adhikar Insaf Party 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parkash Singh Bhatti SAD 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 82,66,700 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 3,14,325 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Simarjeet Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 30,90,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 13,74,927 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

balluana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurtej Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 42,12,467 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Giriraj Rajora INC 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 2,79,83,188 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,06,722 ~ 11 Lacs+ Kashmir Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 2,45,439 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Parkash Singh Bhatti IND 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 19,09,355 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 6,96,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ramesh Kumar PPOP 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 5,52,779 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

