Ballotin: Shah Faesal’s party won’t contest polls

After launching the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement on March 17, former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Saturday said his party has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Faesal, who resigned from the IAS in January, said he would instead focus on strengthen his newly launched party. “Meetings of the core team of the J&K People’s Movement were held and we have reached the conclusion that we won’t contest the Lok Sabha polls,” said Faesal at a press conference in Srinagar. “We believe going to elections at this stage will be a hurry as we are a party which is in stages of infancy. We will focus on the people contact programmes.”

CPI-ML for ‘friendly contest’ in 3 segments

Patna: CPI-ML (Liberation), which has been offered Ara seat by the RJD to contest as part of the Grand Alliance, on Saturday said it would accept the offer and not contest Pataliputra seat in exchange. However, the party said it would contest from Siwan, Karakat and Jehanabad, where it would engage in a “friendly contest” with Grand Alliance constituents. CPI-ML (Liberation) Bihar secretary Kunal said, “… it would be more of a kind of exchange than alliance… but (we) would contest Siwan, Jehanabad and Karakat to keep our cadre motivated.”

Minister Rathore gets EC notice

Jaipur: The EC has issued a notice to Union minister of state Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for violation of the model code of conduct. Rathore, BJP MP from Jaipur Rural constituency who has been fielded by the party again from the seat, was issued the notice on Friday for putting up writings on walls depicting achievements of the BJP government in the past one year. “The writings showcased his achievements along with work done in the area in the past year,” said Jagroop Singh Yadav, Jaipur district collector and election officer.