Ballia Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ballia Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ballia Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anand. The Ballia Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Ballia Nagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Ballia Nagar candidate of from Anand Uttar Pradesh. Ballia Nagar Election Result 2017

ballia nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand BJP 2 Post Graduate 40 Rs 10,81,596 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Gond Gondvana Gantantra Party 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 15,56,750 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr Syed Shuaibul Islam IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 47,35,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Lachhuman Naitik Party 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 70,41,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxman SP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,04,45,716 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal Verma Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 28,37,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithilesh Kumar Pandey RLD 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 54,55,994 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narad BSP 3 Post Graduate 53 Rs 9,34,15,146 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Radha Krishn IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramji IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 2,16,24,018 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailesh CPI(M) 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 63,92,576 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Devi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 40 Rs 91,000 ~ 91 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ballia Nagar candidate of from Narad Uttar Pradesh. Ballia Nagar Election Result 2012

ballia nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Narad SP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 3,57,85,466 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,20,066 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ajeet Mishra RLM 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 47,12,336 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 9,05,142 ~ 9 Lacs+ Akshaya Lal Paswan LJP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup BJP 0 Others 49 Rs 80,48,817 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Gondwana RGOP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 5,34,825 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhola Nath IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 15,96,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhusudan Srivastava IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 99,67,594 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ Manju Singh IND 1 8th Pass 53 Rs 1,32,47,758 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nagendra INC 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 12,18,312 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 5,32,317 ~ 5 Lacs+ Prabhavati Devi JD(U) 0 Literate 59 Rs 31,45,100 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 15,28,256 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sathi Ramji Gupta QED 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,07,89,683 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shalik Ram Vishwakarma ARVP 0 10th Pass 73 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shanker Ram Rawat IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 8,15,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Suabul Islam PECP 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 7,05,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Gupta IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 5,76,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

