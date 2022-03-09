Balha (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Balha (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Balha (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Akshayvaralal. The Balha (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Balha Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

balha (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akshaybar Nath Kanaujiya SP 12 Literate 62 Rs 4,80,90,093 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 Literate 40 Rs 4,27,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 29 Rs 7,78,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanti AAP 0 Literate 46 Rs 37,18,500 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Bharti INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,03,69,094 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Sri IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 8,80,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra BSP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 67,71,468 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rinku Sahani SHS 0 Graduate 28 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroj Sonkar BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,89,46,401 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,28,692 ~ 12 Lacs+ Shiv Charan IND 0 Illiterate 33 Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 11,50,343 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Balha (sc) Election Result 2017

balha (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akshayvaralal BJP 0 10th Pass 71 Rs 3,67,87,797 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 34,49,826 ~ 34 Lacs+ Babadeen IND 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 27,91,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Banshi Dhar Baudh SP 0 Literate 61 Rs 36,49,183 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bechelal IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 45,40,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwan Das Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 0 Literate 49 Rs 11,25,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Prasad Rashtriya Kranti Party 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guru Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 23,43,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrajeet IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlavati Devi RPI(A) 0 Literate 43 Rs 13,26,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran BSP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,42,64,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laljee Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 11,53,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pooja IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 1,79,873 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,474 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Balha (sc) Election Result 2012

balha (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Savitri Fule BJP 6 Graduate 37 Rs 2,00,291 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dileraja IND 0 Illiterate 52 Rs 11,21,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeet Ram NLP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran BSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 1,51,73,672 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,08,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kishori Lal Paswan PECP 1 10th Pass 35 Rs 17,56,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Narayan RLM 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,39,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahadev SSD 0 Literate 57 Rs 9,93,701 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Naresh IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 3,01,50,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Newaj JKP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 11,32,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashanker Gond MD 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 16,67,432 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 34,913 ~ 34 Thou+ Ramesh Kumar ARVP 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 21,500 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkumar Kaulik IND 2 10th Pass 50 Rs 8,74,200 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sabbir Ahamad SP 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 99,60,730 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

