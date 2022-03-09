Baldev (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Baldev (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Baldev (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pooran Prakash. The Baldev (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Baldev Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

baldev (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 4,66,29,295 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 41,24,870 ~ 41 Lacs+ Babita Devi RLD 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,88,02,365 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,50,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 31,56,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jivan Lal AAP 0 Illiterate 36 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puran Prakash BJP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 9,98,18,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 19,04,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Vinesh Kumar Sanwal INC 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 59,37,324 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Baldev Sc candidate of from Pooran Prakash Uttar Pradesh.

baldev (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pooran Prakash BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 7,82,02,766 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Bhawar Pal Singh IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 46,35,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhup Singh IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 3,69,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijendra Kumar Poeia IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 2,27,548 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Bhan Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 1,29,09,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrapal IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 19,49,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Niranjan Singh IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 4,80,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Niranjan Singh Dhangar RLD 1 Graduate 50 Rs 1,73,26,885 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,10,340 ~ 45 Lacs+ Prem Chand BSP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,35,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranvir SP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 33,57,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Vinesh Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Baldev Sc candidate of from Pooran Prakash Uttar Pradesh.

baldev (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pooran Prakash RLD 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 6,90,51,703 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 10,60,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Poeia BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,70,03,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Anil Kumar SP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 81,89,263 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrabhan Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,20,60,464 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 34,907 ~ 34 Thou+ Gyandas IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 8,58,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Kumar LD 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 16,84,778 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 3,76,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Krishna Gopal LJP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malla Singh All India Minorities Front 0 Literate 70 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Omvir IJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 7,95,400 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raja Ram IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 17,78,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

