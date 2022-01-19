Balbir Sidhu holds nukkad meetings, dubs AAP and SAD ‘opportunistic’

Congress candidate from Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday continued his tirade against the Opposition, and claimed that the AAP and the SAD were ‘opportunistic’.

Sidhu on Wednesday held a series of nukkad meetings in Hussainpur, Thaska, Mananaa, Taroli, Jhampur, Bahlolpur, Jujhaarnagar, Barmajra, Raipur, and Daon villages, during which he urged villagers to vote for the Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the effect of pro-people decisions taken by the Channi government of Punjab was being felt all over the state due to which more and more people were joining and supporting the Congress party.

he then went on to target AAP candidate, Kulwant Singh, and SAD candidate, Parvinder Singh Sohana, and dubbed them both as opportunistic, who only work for personal gains rather than thinking about the general public welfare.