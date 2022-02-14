Balbir Sidhu accuses Bhagwant Mann of misleading the people

Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu accused AAP’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann of misleading people on the issue of education. Sidhu asked Mann to verify his facts first before commenting on anything, on Sunday.

While blaming the AAP and its leadership of leading malicious and fact-less poll propaganda in Punjab, Sidhu said that the tactics of the AAP of spreading baseless propaganda against the Congress would bite the dust in the upcoming polls. During the last election, AAP had lost badly while claiming to get 100 seats in Punjab, Sidhu asserted.

“In this election, the AAP would face worse defeat than 2017 due to its hollow promises,” Sidhu said. He said that Punjab topped the country in education index. “The state, while moving ahead from 13th position in 2018-19, bagged the top position among all the states and union territories with a score of 929 out of 1,000,” Sidhu added.