Jakhar’s son holds press conference: Day before poll, claims of Rs 6 crore for seat

Stoking a controversy a day before Delhi goes to polls, AAP’s West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar’s son claimed that his father paid Rs 6 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to secure a Lok Sabha ticket.

Advertising

The AAP candidate’s son, Uday, made the claim at a press conference in Connaught Place. Soon after, the AAP leader dismissed the charges, saying he separated from his wife in 2009 and has not met or interacted with his son in the recent past.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Uday claimed he was planning to hold a press conference for a while now, but could not as “my friend who helped organise it was away”. He also dismissed suggestions that BJP’s Parvesh Verma, who is eyeing a second term from West Delhi, had anything to do with his claims.

Advertising

Jakhar’s son also “appealed” to people not to vote for a person who allegedly avoided funding his son’s education and was willing to “assist” convicts of anti-Sikh riots.“My father told me that he paid Rs 6 crore to Kejriwal for an MP seat from West Delhi. He had turned down my request to go abroad for higher studies. He thought he can use this money to fight polls… Contrary to claims, he was never a part of the India Against Corruption movement,” he alleged.

Asked if he had any evidence to back this, he claimed his father had told him everything. He also insisted that his father was in regular touch with him. “He sent me the video of his press conference where he sought to rebut my allegations. Why do you think he did that? I can send you screenshots to prove that we are in regular touch,” he claimed.

Addressing the press at the AAP office afterwards, Jakhar said his son was born at his maternal grandparents’ place and they hardly meet. “I was divorced in 2009. At times he calls when he needs something. I do not know where these (allegations) have come from. All allegations against me are baseless. I have not met or interacted with my son in the recent past. This is an attempt to tarnish my image just before the polls,” he claimed.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “Jakhar and his wife have not been staying together since 2001. They started living separately a few months into their marriage. The formal divorce happened in 2009. Also, the son is a juvenile. This is why he held the press conference, not his mother. Tomorrow, when we send a defamation notice, he will escape saying he is a juvenile.”

BJP’s Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Jakhar’s son has made a big revelation. Kejriwal was wearing a mask of honesty. It is a matter of serious concern and Delhi Police should register a criminal case.”