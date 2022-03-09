Balamau (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Balamau (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Balamau (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ram Pal Verma. The Balamau (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

balamau (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anita IND 0 Illiterate 45 Rs 12,26,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Verma IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 9,25,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Piyush Premi AAP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 8,18,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambali Verma SP 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 2,30,33,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkrishna Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 31 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal Verma BJP 1 Post Graduate 63 Rs 4,74,04,734 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 12,51,595 ~ 12 Lacs+ Surendra Kumar INC 9 Graduate 47 Rs 50,95,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushila Devi IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 29,87,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 16,20,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Tilak Chandra BSP 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,91,90,823 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 32,25,000 ~ 32 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

balamau (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Verma SP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,07,23,390 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anoop Chaudhary AITC 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 64,000 ~ 64 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushal Kishor RLM 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 25,73,287 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ M.l.aar PECP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 1,76,19,170 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Prem Sagar RSBP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 20,55,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,78,341 ~ 2 Lacs+ Raj Kishor Verma BJP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 23,30,906 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 29,474 ~ 29 Thou+ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad IND 2 Literate 45 Rs 9,01,690 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Ram Ashray Prasad INC 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 1,87,71,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,25,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ram Lakhan IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 6,67,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pal Verma BSP 1 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,41,48,963 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,86,852 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ramesh LJP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 23,38,560 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saheb Lal IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,11,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Srikrishna Verma IND 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 14,72,980 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar NCP 8 Graduate 37 Rs 20,70,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,36,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

