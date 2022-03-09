Balachaur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Balachaur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Balachaur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Darshan Lal. The Balachaur seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Balachaur ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

balachaur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Baath BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 3,38,50,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Daljit Singh Bains IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 41,44,625 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Darshan Lal INC 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 11,70,96,019 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 98,40,708 ~ 98 Lacs+ Prem Chand CPI(M) 3 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 44,56,452 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 8,53,552 ~ 8 Lacs+ Santosh Kumari Katariaa AAP 0 Others 55 Rs 53,42,282 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 7,13,314 ~ 7 Lacs+ Satpal IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 13,90,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Rani SAD 0 Graduate 55 Rs 3,25,54,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 41,67,000 ~ 41 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Balachaur candidate of from Darshan Lal Punjab. Balachaur Election Result 2017

balachaur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Darshan Lal INC 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 8,56,03,910 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 50,06,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 3,08,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Baljit Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,31,79,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,70,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Charan Dass IND 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 50,38,884 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Hargopal Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,08,97,376 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,15,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Jarnail Singh Aapna Punjab Party 2 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 2,86,53,492 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 71,02,751 ~ 71 Lacs+ Nand Lal SAD 0 8th Pass 70 Rs 1,91,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,70,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Pala Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,00,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmjit Singh CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,74,219 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 2,63,95,128 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,25,000 ~ 41 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Balachaur candidate of from Chaudhary Nand Lal Punjab. Balachaur Election Result 2012

balachaur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chaudhary Nand Lal SAD 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 1,54,18,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Bhupinder Mann IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 7,62,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 67,500 ~ 67 Thou+ Chaudhary Darshan Lal PPOP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 3,85,56,996 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 52,82,888 ~ 52 Lacs+ Rajwinder Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 28,81,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Krishan Kataria IND 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 99,70,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Ram Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,68,62,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,90,000 ~ 16 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

