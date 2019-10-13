Bal Thackeray arrest in 2000 wrong: Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has kicked off a storm with his remarks that the arrest of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in 2000 by the then Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra was a mistake, and that he had personally opposed the move to arrest Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena on Saturday hit back, with party MP Sanjay Raut saying that Pawar should apologise for the incident.

Bal Thackeray was arrested in 2000 after then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chaggan Bhujbal had sanctioned his prosecution for allegedly inciting communal hatred in the state.

Without naming Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the arrest was carried out due to the obstinacy of certain leaders in the party. He told a news channel on Friday: “During that time I was of the opinion that we should not indulge in such extreme form of politics. However, my opinion and that of my associates in the Cabinet did not carry much weight at the time. It was because of the obstinacy of certain people that the arrest was carried out. This is something that should not happen to anyone — that was my opinion then, and it is the same now as well.”

Soon after Pawar’s statement, the Sena reacted, saying the NCP leader should apologise for Bal Thackeray’s arrest. “You took so many years to realise that it was a mistake to arrest Balasaheb Thackeray. Ajit dada, if your tears are real, you should apologise over his arrest,” Raut tweeted.

On July 17, 2000, then deputy CM Bhujbal, who also held the Home portfolio, gave sanction to prosecute Bal Thackeray in two cases filed against him in 1993 for his writings in Saamana, the Sena mouthpiece, following communal riots in Mumbai.