Bakshi Kaa Talab (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bakshi Kaa Talab (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Bakshi Kaa Talab Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Avinash Trivedi. The Bakshi Kaa Talab seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Assembly election 2017 won by Bakshi Kaa Talab candidate of from Avinash Trivedi Uttar Pradesh. Bakshi Kaa Talab Election Result 2017

bakshi kaa talab Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avinash Trivedi BJP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 2,36,50,407 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,05,232 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ajeet Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 25,97,200 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Annpurna Jauhari Param Digvijay Dal 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anoop Kumar Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chotelal CPI(M) 0 Literate 70 Rs 1,00,11,545 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad Yadav Lok Dal 4 Graduate 59 Rs 5,50,52,283 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bakshi Kaa Talab candidate of from Gomti Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Bakshi Kaa Talab Election Result 2012

bakshi kaa talab Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gomti Yadav SP 2 Graduate 50 Rs 4,91,95,802 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Singh LJP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 58,42,188 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 10,70,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Anupam Tripathi IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,43,27,087 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Anvesh Kumar Singh RLM 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 3,02,50,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Bachan Singh Yadav RSBP 0 Not Given 43 Rs 48,52,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Kishore IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Yadav IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 66,60,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Manish Kumar Singh RJPK 2 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 2,96,496 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Garima Pandey JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 2,73,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harnam Singh Lodhi JKP 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 7,67,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indra Mahan Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 26,28,250 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Prasad Gautam IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 77,50,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maya Ram MwSP 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 2,35,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nakul Dubey BSP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,72,21,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 33,24,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ Pooja Lodhi RCP 0 Literate 27 Rs 29,50,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Qayam Raza PECP 0 Literate 47 Rs 86,75,299 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar SSD 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 37,38,500 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajit Mishra NAP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 2,67,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra Rawat IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 3,41,10,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramjan Ali NCP 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 23,10,681 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 5,45,139 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudama Tripathi SP(I) 0 Not Given 60 Rs 1,13,12,357 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Singh INC 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 10,60,86,431 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 91,66,300 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin Kumar RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 17,67,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

