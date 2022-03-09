Bairia (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bairia (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bairia Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Surendra. The Bairia seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bairia ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bairia Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Swarup Shukla BJP 2 Post Graduate 42 Rs 18,21,034 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 9,30,150 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash Anchal SP 1 Post Graduate 54 Rs 2,28,21,706 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kumari Sona INC 0 Graduate 26 Rs 5,91,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnish AAP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 7,78,717 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Yadav BSP 2 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,72,52,729 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Surendra Nath Singh Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,70,73,589 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surya Bali Prasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Doctorate 61 Rs 1,58,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

Bairia Election Result 2017

bairia Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surendra BJP 8 Post Graduate 55 Rs 72,32,825 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Anil IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 17,64,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashani Singh IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 58,65,881 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Barmeshwar RLD 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,75,92,352 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Purvanchal Janta Dal 1 Not Given 40 Rs 60,500 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 30,32,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janardan Prasad Prajapati IND 0 Not Given 65 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Javahar BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 81,96,568 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 21,39,615 ~ 21 Lacs+ Jay Prakash Anchal SP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,66,05,825 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Lalit IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj IND 3 Post Graduate 43 Rs 11,83,72,280 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 63,00,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ Mohan Bharat Kalyan Party 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,47,296 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Kumar Singh Poorvanchal Peoples Party 0 Graduate 65 Rs 39,31,826 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 4,13,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suchit Ram Gond Gondvana Gantantra Party 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 10,10,800 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikramaditya IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 6,05,414 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Bairia Election Result 2012

bairia Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jai Prakash Anchal SP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 97,21,868 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,27,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijjainadra IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 6,54,600 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Chandrashekhar RLM 1 Graduate 46 Rs 63,43,625 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dhan Ji Paswan IND 2 8th Pass 44 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Major Ramesh Upadhyay ABHM 3 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,78,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukteshwar BSP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 3,38,98,841 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,62,769 ~ 1 Lacs+ Parvati IND 0 Illiterate 59 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradip JKP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 96,000 ~ 96 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh JD(U) 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 3,35,965 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant QED 0 Literate 44 Rs 5,39,39,200 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 17,35,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Subhash Yadav INC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 78,08,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 16,90,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Virendra BKrD 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

