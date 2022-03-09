Baheri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Baheri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

baheri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Gangwar IND 1 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 41,80,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Asey Ram BSP 2 12th Pass 45 Rs 4,07,54,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 47,50,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Asif Raza AAP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ataur Rehman SP 1 Others 54 Rs 3,92,06,274 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhatr Pal IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 6,72,300 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhatra Pal Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 59 Rs 3,71,51,951 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,45,044 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dharm Pal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 64,10,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dushyant Kumar IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,52,87,891 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 90,00,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ Farida Rehman IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 3,93,06,274 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Pal Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 42,10,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh INC 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 46,29,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Baheri candidate of from Chhatra Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh. Baheri Election Result 2017

baheri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chhatra Pal Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,29,26,518 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,16,619 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ata Ur Rehman SP 0 Others 49 Rs 3,20,35,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 48,62,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ Chinta Mani IND 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 43,80,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ Dharam Pal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 43,81,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dushyant Kumar IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,35,81,766 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,15,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Fauzul IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 6,19,99,703 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 41,40,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ Jameer Ahmad Jan Shakti Ekta Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 31,60,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Manjoor Ahmed IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 4,08,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naseem Ahmad BSP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 6,19,99,703 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 41,40,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ Priyavan Gangwar RLD 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 53,80,364 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 13,36,563 ~ 13 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 24,35,207 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Satish Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt Anupama Maurya Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,05,22,458 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ubaid Ullah Khan Mahan Dal 0 Graduate 56 Rs 7,11,01,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

