Baharagora (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Baharagora (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

baharagora Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Mishra IND 0 Graduate Professional 58 Thirteen Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Asha Rani Paul SUCI(C) 0 Post Graduate 28 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Barha Murmu IND 0 12th Pass 30 Four Lakh+ / 0 Biram Singh Topno Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Graduate 26 Fifteen Lakh+ / 0 Bishwajit Sarkar IND 0 10th Pass 48 Two Lakh+ / 0 Durgapada Ghosh IND 0 8th Pass 54 Six Lakh+ / 0 Harmohan Mahato JVM(P) 2 Post Graduate 45 Seventy-Eight Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Krishna Chandra Jana Amra Bangalee 0 10th Pass 33 Two Lakh+ / 0 Kritiwas Mnadal IND 1 Post Graduate 35 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Kulvinder Singh AITC 1 8th Pass 44 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Kunal Shadangi BJP 2 Post Graduate 38 Seventy-Nine Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Samir Kumar Mohanty JMM 3 Graduate 49 Six Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Sanat Kumar Mahato CPI 1 Doctorate 64 Fifty-Eight Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Swapan Kumar Mahato CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 46 Sixteen Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

